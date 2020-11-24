Catholic World News

US bishops’ internal memo: Pfizer, Moderna Covid vaccines are ethically produced

November 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Neither the Pfizer nor the Moderna vaccine involved the use of cell lines that originated in fetal tissue taken from the body of an aborted baby at any level of design, development, or production,” the chairmen of the doctrine and pro-life committees said in an internal memo dated November 23.

