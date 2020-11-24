Catholic World News

Federal appeals court rules against Florida county’s ban on conversion therapy

November 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The First Amendment does not allow communities to determine how their neighbors may be counseled about matters of sexual orientation or gender,” the US 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a 2-1 decision.

