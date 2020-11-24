Catholic World News

40 years after killings, Salvadoran city claims murdered missionaries as its own

November 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Maryknoll Sisters Maura Clarke and Ita Ford, Ursuline Sister Dorothy Kazel, and lay missionary Jean Donovan were raped and murdered in 1980. “They were victims, we could even say, of the weapons of their own country, the country they were from, because back then, our armed forces received practically all military funding from the United States,” said Bishop Oswaldo Escobar Aguilar of Chalatenango.

