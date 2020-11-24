Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal mourns, pays tribute to late Serbian Orthodox Patriarch

November 24, 2020

» Continue to this story on Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Irinej of Serbia died at the age of 90 after testing positive for Covid. Since 2010, he had led the Serbian Orthodox Church (CNEWA profile).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!