Catholic World News

Pope pens new book on Christianity’s transforming power

November 24, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The new book, “Heaven on Earth: Loving and Serving in Order to Transform the World,” is available in Italian from Libreria Editrice Vaticana, the Vatican publishing house. Martin Junge, General Secretary of the Lutheran World Federation, wrote the book’s preface.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

