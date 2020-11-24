Catholic World News

Pope, in new book, discusses ‘3 Covids in my own life’

November 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s new book, written in collaboration with Austen Ivereigh, is entitled Let Us Dream: The Path to a Better Future. According to the publisher, the Pope offers a “scathing critique of the systems and ideologies that conspired to produce the current crisis, from a global economy obsessed with profit and heedless of the people and environment it harms, to politicians who foment their people’s fear and use it to increase their own power at their people’s expense.”

