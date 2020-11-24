Catholic World News

NBA players discuss social justice with Pope

November 24, 2020

» Continue to this story on ESPN

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope sought the meeting, and the players discussed “individual and collective efforts addressing social and economic injustice and inequality occurring in their communities,” the Associated Press reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!