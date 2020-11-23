Catholic World News

Diocesan World Youth Days to be celebrated on Feast of Christ the King

November 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has transferred the diocesan celebration of World Youth Day from Palm Sunday to the Solemnity of Christ the King. World Youth Day is celebrated at the diocesan level during years in which there is no international celebration.

