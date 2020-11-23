Catholic World News

Philippine bishop backs bill criminalizing child marriage

November 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Rex Andrew Alarcon of Daet, chairman of the Episcopal Commission on Youth, praised the Girls not Brides Act, which passed the Senate unanimously, and bans marriage under the age of 18.

