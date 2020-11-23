Catholic World News

Iraqi prelate praises Trump administration’s commitment to international religious freedom

November 23, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “As the Church, we are nonpartisan and do our best, always, to stay free of politics,” Chaldean Catholic Archbishop Basha Warda of Irbil said at a symposium on religious freedom. “The present administration has stayed focused. Will this continue? We pray that it will be so.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!