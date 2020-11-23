Catholic World News

Mexican bishops decry Senate’s marijuana legalization vote

November 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “public health and welfare are no longer the priority, and cede to the tastes of individuals, even though they may damage others,” the bishops said in their Spanish-language statement. “The demands for irresponsible liberty for a few, are placed above the common good and health.”

