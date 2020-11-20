Catholic World News

Oregon archbishop objects to restrictions

November 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on The Oregonian

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Alexander Sample of Portland, Oregon has protested restrictions on religious worship, noting that they are tighter than emergency restrictions on restaurants and gyms. The restrictions are particularly onerous for Catholics, he said: “We are a sacramental Church. We need to have physical presence to the mysteries....” However, when questioned about the possibility that Catholics might defy state regulations, he said that is “not going to happen.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!