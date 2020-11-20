Catholic World News

Belarus: prosecutor accuses auxiliary bishop of ‘illegal’ criticism

November 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A prosecutor in the capital city of Minsk has accused Bishop Yury Kasabutski of Belarus of criminal public criticism of the state, after the bishop voiced sympathy for protesters against the government. Bishop Kasabutski is currently acting as head of the Minsk archdiocese, since Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz has been barred from the country because of his own remarks criticizing the government.

