Cardinal Becciu charges newsweekly harmed his chances for papacy

November 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In his lawsuit against the newsweekly L’Espresso, Cardinal Angelo Becciu charges that negative reporting about his role in Vatican financial scandals has harmed his chances for becoming the next Pope. In a similarly arrogant claim, his suit alleges that, because he has been denied a chance to participate in the next conclave, there will be questions about the validity of the papal election.

