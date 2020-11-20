Catholic World News

US ambassador cites China for using technology against religious freedom

November 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Sam Brownback, the US Ambassador-at-large for religious freedom, charged that the Chinese government is using high-tech equipment to repress religious minorities. Brownback pointed to the use of tracking equipment to monitor the movements of Uyghurs, in a bid to form a “virtual police state.”

