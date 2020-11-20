Catholic World News
FBI: 64 anti-Catholic hate crimes in 2019
November 20, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: The Federal Bureau of Investigation released its 2019 hate crime statistics on November 16.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
