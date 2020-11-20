Catholic World News

Public-interest law firm releases 2nd Religious Freedom Index

November 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “62% of respondents said that faith or religion was important to them during the [Covid] outbreak,” according to a summary of the Index, released by the Becket Fund, which has defended the Little Sisters of the Poor. “A majority of respondents said that houses of worship should be treated with at least the same priority as reopening businesses during the pandemic.”

