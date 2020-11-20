Catholic World News

Federal appeals court temporarily permits Nativity scene on Indiana courthouse lawn

November 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on Liberty Counsel

CWN Editor's Note: The US 7th Circuit Court of Appeals has granted a stay of an injunction against the Nativity scene in Jackson County, Indiana.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!