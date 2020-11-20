Catholic World News

German survivors accuse Cardinal Woelki of ‘abuse of abuse victims’

November 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, 64, has served as Auxiliary Bishop of Cologne (2003-11), Archbishop of Berlin (2011-14), and Archbishop of Cologne (since 2014).

