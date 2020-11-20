Catholic World News

Holy See diplomat calls for expanded legal protections for refugees, asylum-seekers

November 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “In fact, no one – not only refugees – should be expelled, returned or extradited to another State when there are substantial grounds for believing that his or her life or freedom would be threatened on account of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion or where he or she may be subjected to the death penalty,” Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said at a recent meeting of a UN committee.

