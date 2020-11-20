Catholic World News

Missionaries appreciate, yet fear, reelection of Tanzanian leader

November 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The East African nation of 57 million (map) is 57% Christian (28% Protesant, 27% Catholic), 31% Muslim, and 11% ethnic religionist. Anonymous missionaries quoted in the report appreciate “improved education and a robust fight against corruption,” but also spoke of authoritarianism and deterioration of human rights.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!