Catholic World News

Missionaries appreciate, yet fear, reelection of Tanzanian leader

November 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The East African nation of 57 million (map) is 57% Christian (28% Protesant, 27% Catholic), 31% Muslim, and 11% ethnic religionist. Anonymous missionaries quoted in the report appreciate “improved education and a robust fight against corruption,” but also spoke of authoritarianism and deterioration of human rights.

