Catholic World News

Economy of Francesco begins

November 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Economy of Francesco, in which Pope Francis is taking part, is a three-day virtual event for young economists and entrepreneurs that was originally scheduled to take place in Assisi. Cardinal Peter Turkson delivered the opening address, and American economist Jeffrey Sachs was among the 17 presenters scheduled for the opening day (video, program).

