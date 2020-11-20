Catholic World News

Pope urges Church in Latin America to promote solidarity during pandemic

November 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff delivered a Spanish-language message (video, text) to a conference devoted to the Church, the Pope, and the pandemic. The Pope said that leaders should not use the pandemic for political gain, through “mechanisms that make this serious crisis a tool of an electoral or social nature.”

