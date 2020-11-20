Catholic World News

Gratitude, prophecy, hope: Pope Francis marks 300th anniversary of the Passionists

November 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Only those crucified by love, as Jesus was on the cross, are able to help the crucified of history with effective words and actions,” Pope Francis said in his message to the superior general of the Congregation of the Passion of Jesus Christ (Passionists), the religious order founded by St. Paul of the Cross.

