Cameroon: cardinal seeks amnesty, federal government to bring peace

November 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Christian Tumi, the retired Archbishop of Douala, has called for an amnesty and troop withdrawal to bring peace to Cameroon. The cardinal—who was briefly kidnapped by separatists, then released—said that he favored a federalist form of government, as a response to tensions between factions.

