Catholic World News

Fresno bishop encourages faithful not to take an unethical Covid vaccine

November 19, 2020

» Continue to this story on KMPH-TV

CWN Editor's Note: “I won’t be able to take a vaccine, brothers and sisters, and I encourage you not to, if it was developed with material from stem cells from a baby that was aborted or material that was cast off from artificial insemination,” said Bishop Joseph Brennan, whom Pope Francis named bishop of Fresno in 2019.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!