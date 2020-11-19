Catholic World News

Hundreds of nurses strike at Philadelphia-area Catholic hospital

November 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Recourse to a strike is morally legitimate when it cannot be avoided, or at least when it is necessary to obtain a proportionate benefit,” the Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches (no. 2435). “It becomes morally unacceptable when accompanied by violence, or when objectives are included that are not directly linked to working conditions or are contrary to the common good.”

