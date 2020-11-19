Catholic World News

In Iraqi Kurdistan, Christian families lose possession of thousands of acres of farmland

November 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “In the Dohuk governorate (map) alone, there was a list of 56 villages where the area of land illegally stolen from Christian families amounted to 47,000 acres,” according to the report.

