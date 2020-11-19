Catholic World News

Zambia’s treasured peace threatened by ‘some worrisome trends,’ bishop warns

November 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop George Zumaire Lungu of Chipata spoke of “insensitive tribal remarks from high ranking government officials, which promote hatred between tribes, dragging our traditional authorities into partisan politics.” The southern African nation of 16.9 million (map) is 51% Protestant and 34% Catholic, with 11% adhering to ethnic religions.

