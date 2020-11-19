Catholic World News

Anglican primate lauds Fratelli tutti

November 19, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with Vatican Media, Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury discussed hope in Christ, the Pope’s new encyclical letter, and his friendship with Pope Francis—a friendship characterized by a commitment to “mutual prayer for each other and for the world, and a commitment both to peace and reconciliation and to striving to improve the lives of the poor.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!