‘Having access to the sacraments is an essential service,’ Vatican foreign minister says of Covid restrictions

November 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, took part in a gathering of foreign ministers on religious freedom. Speaking for five minutes (Day 1, 44:50), Archbishop Gallagher also discussed extremism, populism, and dialogue; he called on governments around the world to respect religious freedom, and urged non-Christian religious leaders to advocate for freedom of religion for Christians in areas where Christians are in the minority.

