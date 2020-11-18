Catholic World News

NYC Catholic schools will stay open even if public school system closes

November 18, 2020

» Continue to this story on The Gothamist

CWN Editor's Note: “We intend to keep our buildings open regardless of decisions made by Mayor de Blasio regarding NYC public schools,” said Michael Deegan, Superintendent of Schools for the Archdiocese of New York. “Our Catholic schools operate independently of New York City public schools.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!