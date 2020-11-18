Action Alert!
Altar vandalized at Swedish parish

November 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Known for its sacred art, Christ the King Church is located in Gothenburg, Sweden’s second-largest city.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

