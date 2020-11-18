Catholic World News

US divorce rate hits 50-year low

November 18, 2020

» Continue to this story on Institute for Family Studies

CWN Editor's Note: “Even so, fewer Americans are married today to reap the many benefits associated with marriage,” cautions Wendy Wang, director of research at the Institute for Family Studies. “The US marriage rate just hit an all-time low in 2019. For every 1,000 unmarried adults in 2019, only 33 got married. This number was 35 a decade ago in 2010 and 86 in 1970.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!