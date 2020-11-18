Catholic World News
McCarrick Report contains ‘falsehoods and fabrications’ about my work, psychiatrist says
November 18, 2020
» Continue to this story on Catholic World Report
CWN Editor's Note: Dr. Richard Fitzgibbons is mentioned numerous times in the on the McCarrick Report.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
