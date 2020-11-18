Catholic World News

US bishops form working group to address conflicts between Biden policies, Church teaching

November 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Allen Vigneron of Detroit, the vice president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, will lead the group.

