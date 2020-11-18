Action Alert!
Catholic Culture Liturgical Living
Catholic World News

US bishops form working group to address conflicts between Biden policies, Church teaching

November 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Allen Vigneron of Detroit, the vice president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, will lead the group.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

