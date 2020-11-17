Catholic World News

Ghana: bishops denounce secession movement

November 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Ghana have issued a statement of “grave concern” about violence in the country’s Volta region, attributed to advocates of secession. The bishops rebuked politicians who refer to some residents as “foreigners,” and said, “All divisive comments must cease.”

