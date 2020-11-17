Catholic World News

Vatican investigation of California bishop for handling of abuse

November 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Congregation for Bishops has opened an investigation of Bishop Oscar Cantu of San Jose, California. The investigation, to be carried out under the terms of the 2019 motu proprio Vos Estis, involves allegations about his handling of sex-abuse complaints during a previous assignment as Bishop of Las Cruces, New Mexico.

