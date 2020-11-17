Catholic World News

Ecuador’s Cardinal Vela Chiriboga dead at 86

November 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Raul Vela Chiriboga, the retired Archbishop of Quito, died on November 15 after a lengthy illness at the age fo 86. Ordained to the priesthood in 1957, he was appointed Bishop of Azogues, Ecuador, in 1975, and became Archbishop of Quito in 2003, serving in that post until his retirement in 2010. He received his red hat from Pope Benedict XVI in 2010, shortly after his retirement. With his death there are now 216 living cardinals, of whom 119 are eligible to vote in a papal conclave.

