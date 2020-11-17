Catholic World News

Police stop baptism in London church

November 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Police in London stopped a baptism in a Protestant church on Sunday, November 15, citing strict new emergency guidelines in the UK. After police blocked access to The Angel Church, Pastor Regan King held the baptism outdoors.

