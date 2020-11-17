Catholic World News

42 Catholic institutions divest from fossil fuels

November 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Solving the climate crisis protects the human family from the dangers of a warming world, and decisive action is needed now more than ever,” said Father Manuel Barrios Prieto, Secretary-General of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU.

