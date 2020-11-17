Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich, Bishop Strickland, other prelates discuss McCarrick Report

November 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Discussing the McCarrick Report at their fall meeting, Bishop Joseph Strickland spoke of sin, Bishop Michael Olson noted the omission of recipients of McCarrick’s gift-giving, and Cardinal Blase Cupich warned against “taking sides in this, with the Holy Father or challenging him or even being with those who are calling for his resignation.” (CWN has provided analysis and commentary on the report.)

