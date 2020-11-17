Catholic World News

English bishop calls on government to protect prisoners during 2nd Covid wave

November 17, 2020

» Continue to this story on Catholic Bishops' Conference of England & Wales

CWN Editor's Note: “As we face a second wave, I hope that you will consider measures to counter the growing number of Covid-19 outbreaks among prisoners and staff by extending the Early Conditional Temporary Release Scheme,” Bishop Richard Moth, Lead Catholic Bishop for Prisons, said in a letter to the UK Justice Secretary.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!