EU bishops’ commission calls for ‘people-centered, sustainable, and multilateral’ Arctic policy

November 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In an eight-page contribution, the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU and Justice and Peace Europe called for greater attention to the “human dimension” of Arctic policy, including the “health and safety of local communities and migrant workers,” as well as the “land, social, cultural, religious and linguistic rights of indigenous communities.”

