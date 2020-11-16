Catholic World News

Polish cardinal dies ten days after Vatican sanctions

November 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Henryk Gulbinowicz, the retired Archbishop of Wroclaw, died on November 16 at the age of 97. His death came just after an announcement that the Vatican had taken disciplinary action against him because of sex-abuse offenses, and he will not have the usual archbishop’s privilege of a funeral and burial in the Wroclaw cathedral.

Born in Vilnius, Lithuania, the future cardinal was named apostolic administrator of that archdiocese in 1970, and appointed Archbishop of Wroclaw in 1976, serving there until his retirement in 2004. He was raised to the College of Cardinals by Pope John Paul II in 1985.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!