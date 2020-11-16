Action Alert!
Catholic Culture Trusted Commentary
Catholic World News

Papal appeal for reconciliation and collaboration in Ivory Coast

November 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Post-election violence has erupted in Côte d’Ivoire, a West African nation of 26.9 million (map). The country is 44% Muslim, 18% Catholic, and 16% Protestant, with 22% adhering to ethnic religions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

