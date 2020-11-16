Catholic World News

Sri Lankan cardinal condemns global selfishness

November 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We do not know exactly who is behind this Covid-19,” said Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith. “Who created this? Are the drugs produced for coronavirus good for the human body? Will they have even worse consequences? All of these calamities are caused by our selfish feelings. These are the questions facing humanity.”

