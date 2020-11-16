Catholic World News

In Pakistan, Christian imprisoned for alleged blasphemy given bail

November 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Last December, Shahbaz Masih “was surrounded by a mob in a city market, dragged to a nearby landfill used by children to collect paper, and brutally beaten,” according to the report. Since then, he has been in prison.

