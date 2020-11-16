Catholic World News

In Guyana, bishop assaulted during Mass

November 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on Stabroek News

CWN Editor's Note: Guyana is a South American nation of 745,000 (map). Bishop Francis Alleyne of Georgetown, the nation’s capital and sole diocese, said he believed his assailant was “under the influence of something and not fully in control of his actions at the time,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

