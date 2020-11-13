Catholic World News

Felony prosecution for church vandals in San Francisco

November 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Vandals who toppled a statue of St. Junipero Serra at Mission San Rafael last month will face prosecution on felony charges, Marin County prosecutor Lori Frugoli has announced. Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco, who had led a public campaign for prosecution, said that the decision marks “a breakthrough moment for Catholics.”

